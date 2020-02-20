‘Super drunk’ Detroit man plows into Warren police cars at crash scene, officials say

WARREN, Mich. – A “super drunk” Detroit man was arrested after he plowed through a police line and hit two Warren patrol vehicles while officers investigated a crash, authorities said.

Two Warren police officers were investigating a crash Feb. 8 at 10 Mile and Mound roads, officials said. One officer was sitting inside his vehicle and the other was outside, police said.

Christopher Jonathan Smedley, 64, of Detroit, crashed into their patrol vehicles with his 2002 Ford Explorer, according to authorities.

Christopher Jonathan Smedley (WDIV)

Both officers suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Police said they could smell intoxicants on Smedley. They said he admitted to having three drinks and to drinking vodka.

Officers administered a breath test that indicated Smedley was well over the legal limit for blood alcohol content. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and a blood sample was sent to Michigan State Police for analysis, authorities said.

Smedley is charged with a misdemeanor of operating with a high blood alcohol content, which meets the state requirement for “super drunk” status, police said. The charge carries a penalty of 180 days in jail.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said he will seek restitution from Smedley for the cost to repair the damage to the police vehicles and for the officers’ medical expenses.

“Those in law enforcement put their lives on the line every day to ensure our safety,” Smith said. “Protecting our police officers is a priority. We are thankful the officers were not more seriously injured.”

Smedley is also charged with misdemeanor driving without auto insurance, which has a penalty of up to a year in jail.

Smedley was arraigned Thursday and is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail. If released, he can’t consume alcohol and is required to take random pbreath tests.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Feb. 27.

The scene of an alleged drunken driving crash involving Warren police vehicles on Feb. 8, 2020. (WDIV)

The scene of an alleged drunken driving crash involving Warren police vehicles on Feb. 8, 2020. (WDIV)