Police seek men who stole jewelry from Westland Mall Sears store

WESTLAND, Mich. – Two men reached behind the jewelry counter at the Westland Mall Sears and stole items Feb. 3, police said.

Security footage showed the men at the counter multiple times. They both reached behind the counter, got into the display cases and took items that they put into their pockets.

See the surveillance video below.

Both men are white. One of the men is about 25-35 years old. He stands about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a Michigan State hoodie, jeans and a baseball hat that may have a camouflage pattern.

The other man is about 30-40 years old. He is about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150-180 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the men is asked to contact police at 734-467-3250.