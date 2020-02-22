Westland police believe 2nd driver fled scene of crash that left pedestrian dead

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman was hit by a car while walking across Merriman Road near Parkwood Street in Westland on Feb. 11.

Original Report: Woman struck, killed while crossing street in Westland

That driver stopped, but police believe Tammy Gullett was hit by a second vehicle, which didn’t stop. Gullett was killed.

Police are looking for a late model white or light tan GMC Acadia or Terrain.

“It’s so unexpected, life changing. I’m still in shock,” said Adam Gullett, the victim’s son.

He was nearby when he got a call that his 49-year-old mother was hit and killed in the middle of the street.

It is unknown whether Tammy Gullett would have survived had she not been struck by another vehicle. Her family is now desperate for closure.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 734-722-9633.