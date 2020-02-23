23-year-old fatally shot on Rosemont Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 20000 block of Rosemont Avenue in Detroit that left a 23-year-old man dead.

At about 3:55 a.m. the victim pulled into his driveway and exited the vehicle when two unknown armed men came out from his backyard and fired multiple shots, police say.

After the incident, both shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction. The armed men are described as black, in their 20s, and were wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAKUP.