How a phone call led police to a Metro Detroit serial murder suspect

OAK PARK, Mich. – A phone call Monday led police to a man they say is connected to at least six homicides in Metro Detroit.

Kenyel Brown, 40, was taken into custody Monday.

Kenyel William Brown (WDIV)

MORE: Search for Metro Detroit serial murder suspect comes to violent end

Police had been looking for Brown after they believed he committed multiple murders, one nonfatal shooting and two carjackings in Metro Detroit. Three of the shootings were in River Rouge, two were in Detroit and one was in Highland Park.

Officials said someone working at an adult bookstore on 8 Mile Road near the Detroit and Oak Park border spotted Brown on Monday. That employee called police after Brown left the store.

Officers were able to locate Brown, but he tried fleeing through yards in Oak Park.

Police eventually cornered Brown in a backyard in the 20000 block of Ridgedale Street. That’s when police say he shot himself. Brown is currently in critical condition.

Authorities believe people may have been helping Brown hide from law enforcement.

Brown was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and five counts of felony firearm in connection with the murder of two people in River Rouge on Feb. 2. A third person was injured.

Listen to police scanner audio from the manhunt below: