Quadruple murder suspect Kenyel Brown connected to new Detroit homicide

DETROIT – Sources tell Local 4 Kenyel Brown, the man wanted for three homicides out of River Rouge and a deadly shooting in Detroit Thursday night is also suspected of being connected to a fifth fatal shooting that happened Saturday morning in Detroit.

The third shooting happened in the the 20 block of Minnesota Street in Detroit at 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The body of a 36-year-old man was found in the back room of a vacant building in the area, according to police.

In the second shooting a 41-year-old man named Amir Thaxton was found dead Thursday night at about 11 p.m. inside a building near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Redmond Street.

Police have murder warrants for Brown for the killing two people in River Rouge as well as an earlier homicide in the city.

Brown was last seen driving a black Dodge Caravan with the Texas license plate NXL 7787.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 313-243-5656 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.