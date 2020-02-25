Romulus Community Schools superintendent to be placed on paid administrative leave after alleged use of profane language

ROMULUS, Mich. – A packed school board meeting Monday night in Romulus addressed the future of its superintendent.

Flinnoia Hall has been off the job since last week, when he was suspended for 10 days. He’s accused of using profane language at a board meeting earlier this month.

Monday night the board decided Hall is going to be put on paid administrative leave starting March 9.

The school board got an earful from teachers who came out to ask the board to do a national superintendent search.

Hall is alleged to have hurled vulgarities at an African American coach. There are other issues at the school that the Teachers Union views as gross incompetence. Allegedly teachers are not getting paid, deposits to health care accounts and investment accounts are continuously being messed up and there are staffing problems.

“This was kind of like the icing on the cake that just really put us over the top of we need to act and get -- very serious,” Teachers Union President Sarah Carter said.

Several community members spoke in favor of keeping Hall and don’t think his alleged profane language and outbursts are enough to fire him.

“We believe this is being used as a tool to unset him,” Crystal Wilson said.

Below is an official statement from Romulus Community Schools that was released on Thursday:

“The Romulus Community School District expects a standard of behavior from its employees that consists of professionalism, respect, and civility. During the February 10, 2020 meeting of the Romulus Board of Education, the Acting Superintendent engaged in conduct that was inconsistent with this standard of behavior. As a result, during a special meeting held on February 20, 2020, the Board voted to suspend the Acting Superintendent without pay for 10 school days. In doing so, the Board took appropriate action commensurate with the seriousness of the situation. As the District moves forward, the Board will be considering all options.”