Crowd protesting overtaxation temporarily shuts down Detroit’s Coleman A. Young building

DETROIT – A group protesting the overtaxing of Detroit residents forced the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center to temporarily shut down on Friday afternoon.

The building was closed around 1 p.m., for a short time, but reopened by 1:40 p.m. Local 4′s Tim Pamplin was on the scene:

BREAKING: Protesters force the closure of the Colman A. Young Building (City Hall) - protesting the overtaxing of residents. More at 5 on @Local4News pic.twitter.com/Uf6uOYLpf2 — @Nightcam (@nightcam) February 28, 2020

Protesters were demanding residents be re-paid for the over-taxation.

Dozens gathered Thursday night for a town hall meeting addressing Detroit’s property tax controversy.

The meeting comes after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in his State of the City Address that overtaxed homeowners from 2010 to 2016 shouldn’t expect to see any cash coming back to them. Homeowners aren’t ready to give up the fight just yet.

Dozens of homeowners showed up to Bethel AME Church on Thursday night, eager to hear what comes next after it was revealed that Detroit residents were overtaxed $600 million between 2010 and 2016.

Michigan’s constitution states that no property can be assessed at more than 50 percent of its market value. According to legal experts, the vast majority of these foreclosures are products of illegally inflated property taxes which violated the state’s constitution.

Currently, 80 percent of Detroit’s population is African-American with 40 percent of the city’s residents living below the federal poverty line.