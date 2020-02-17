Lawsuit against Detroit alleges city overtaxed residents, leading to foreclosures

DETROIT – A lawsuit filed against Detroit and Mayor Mike Duggan alleges the city is to blame for inflated property tax bills that caused some residents to lose their homes.

According to the class-action suit, the city was allegedly late delivering more than 250,000 property tax notices, which may have raised the tax bill for thousands of residents

The lawsuit names number of victims who say they lost homes because of high tax bills. Many low income people were impacted, and the victims said they just want to make sure what happened never happens again.

The city denies wrongdoing and claims it complied with the law.

