Detroit man camps out in crawl space near ex-wife’s bed before confronting her with gun, police say

ALMONT, Mich. – A Detroit man camped out in the crawl space of his ex-wife’s home before emerging and confronting her with a gun, police said.

The Almont grandmother of three said her ex-husband, Jerome Fahner, spent two nights -- Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 -- hiding in the shed in her backyard.

Then, Fahner, 51, got into the home and spent a third night in the crawl space just feet away from his ex-wife’s bed, police said.

Jerome Fahner

Authorities said Fahner made his ex-wife lay in the back of her van and drove her to Detroit. Police said they believe he was going to kill her and himself.

But the woman started honking the van’s horn, and Fahner fled. He was later arrested near his mother’s home, according to authorities.

The woman is recovering, police said.

Fahner is charged with 14 felonies and being held in lieu of $14 million bail.

