Detroit staple Hot Sam’s celebrates 99 years in business

Hot Sam’s in Detroit is celebrating 99 years in business.

Owned by two legendary Detroiters, Tony Stovall and Cliff G. Green, Hot Sams is an iconic Detroit Men’s Fashion Brand built on an essential lifestyle promise.

The story goes that in 1974, a couple of determined and hard working young men worked their way up the retail ladder at Hot Sam’s, and in 1994, became owners of the very store they worked at for years!

