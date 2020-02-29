23ºF

Man killed in crash after driver ignored yield sign, Detroit police say

Victim struck vacant home

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – A male driver was killed Saturday at around 2:25 a.m. in the area of Savage Avenue and Carrie Street after a 25-year-old female driver ignored a yield sign, Detroit police say.

According to police, the woman was driving a silver Chevy Impala when she disregarded a yield sign and struck the victim driving a silver Nissan SUV causing his vehicle to hit a vacant house.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

