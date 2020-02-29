23ºF

Detroit police seek missing 33-year-old man last seen Friday

Missing man’s mental health is poor

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

(Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man who was last seen Friday around 7 a.m. in the 10000 block of Robson Street.

Ajamu Davis is described as black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, maroon Polo shirt, and baggy faded black pants. Police say his mental health is poor.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.

