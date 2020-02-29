Holly Township man arrested after making threats on Facebook

HOLLY, Mich. – Police arrested a 23-year-old Holly Township man after he allegedly posted a threatening message on Facebook on Wednesday at 10:13 p.m.

Holly police believed the threat to be credible and investigated.

The man is accused of posting the following: “Downtown Holly and every kid I went to high school with is aboutta (sic) meet their fate real quick startin (sic) with the fews.”

Police said the man had become depressed after a recent breakup and his mood and demeanor had drastically changed. He had also recently purchased a handgun.

Holly police officers arrested the man at his Holly Township home on Friday afternoon and he is being lodged in the Oakland County jail. The firearm was located at the home.

He has been charged with one count of malicious use of telecommunications services, a 6-month misdemeanor.

His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday.