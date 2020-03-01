Beloved Allen Park sub shop Sylvia’s closes for good after 51 years

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Sylvia’s super sub shop, a staple in Allen Park for 51 years, officially closed its doors Saturday.

Lines wrapped around the building as customers prepared to say goodbye to Sylvia Bennett, the woman behind the community staple.

“I have been here for 51 years. I was just going to put a letter out saying I am closing and that is it. I didn’t want all this attention. I am overwhelmed. To look outside and see all the people, a lot of the tears are going to be happy tears,” said Bennett.

Customers showed Bennett just how much they appreciate the business. The wait was over an hour for one of its classic sandwiches.

“I got here at 9:05 a.m. this morning, and I was surprised. I was the first person here. And then after that it just started filling up,” said customer Mabel Schull.

For customers this family owned business has been about so much more than food over the decades.

One tearful customer told Local 4 she grew up in the shop.

“She (Sylvia) is why I am where I am in my life today. Because of their shop, so I am proud,” said the customer.

Denise Bayoneto worked at Sylvia’s for over 14 years through high school and college.

“She has met a lot of friends. I am sure a lot of them are coming to say goodbye and having their last little bite of a sub or pizza. It is emotional, but many, many good memories,” said Bayoneto.

Bennett says it was time to close. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” said Bennett.