Man critically injured after gun accidentally discharges in Detroit basement, police say

DETROIT – A 46-year-old man was critically injured after another man’s gun accidentally discharged inside a home basement, Detroit police say.

The incident happened at a home in the 19700 block of Littlefield in Detroit at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The man whose gun accidentally discharged is also 46-years-old. Both were in the basement of the home at the time.

Police say the gun was being held when it discharged, striking the victim. Officers witnessed the man who accidentally discharged the weapon standing outside a couple doors down and arrested him without incident.

The case is still under investigation.