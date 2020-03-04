Man breaks into Detroit apartment to steal vacuum, snowblower, cash, snacks

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a man they say broke into an apartment several times to steal a vacuum, snowblower, cash and vending machine snacks.

According to police, the man broke into the building in the 3800 block of Puritan Avenue and used a screwdriver to pry open a utility room door at 4:16 a.m. on Jan. 15. He stole the vacuum and snowblower.

He returned to the building at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 6. Police said he pried open a door that had double deadbolt locks on it to get inside the office. He stole envelopes that contained rent money and money orders.

Police said he also went to the cafeteria, broke the glass of a vending machine and took what was inside.

The man is black with a medium complexion and a black mustache. He is believed to be in his mid 40s to early 50s. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket over a dark-colored hoodie, navy sweatpants and a knitted cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 12th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1240 Unit or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.