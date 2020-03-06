Troy Board of Education rejects merger with Clawson Public Schools

TROY, Mich. – The Troy Board of Education decided not to proceed with the request to annex Clawson Public Schools.

Clawson Public Schools reached out to Troy school district late last year to pitch the merger as a solution to its declining enrollment.

The Troy Board of Education said it came down to two questions: Would the additional revenue help its district? Is the additional classroom spaced needed?

The board decided the answer to both these questions was no.