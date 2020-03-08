Man rescues 3 victims from fiery crash on 8 Mile Road

DETROIT – A man driving on Mound Road became a hero after a Chrysler 300 crashed into a building 8 Mile Road early Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 critically injured after speeding car crashes into building on Detroit’s east side

According to witnesses, the vehicle was going more than 100 miles per hour when it lost control, struck the building and caught on fire.

According to police, the crash happened after the driver of the Chrysler 300 was drag racing south on Mound Road with a white Dodge Charger.

One witnessed made sure those inside the vehicle weren’t going to die.

Dramatic video from the scene captured the rescue.

Yousef Hemana said he saw the car on fire and its occupants unconscious.

Hemana pulled all three people out of the burning vehicle. Luckily, the fire was slow burning, giving Hemana enough time to save the people inside.

Police said the driver, a 34-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were rushed to a hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.