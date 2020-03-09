48ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

48ºF

Local News

Pedestrian killed in collision in Highland Township

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Highland Township, Highland Twp, Crime, Collision, Crash, Fatal Crash, Fatal Collision, Deadly Crash, Deadly Collision, Milford Road
Sheriff's police tape.
Sheriff's police tape. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed Sunday after being struck while walking across an Oakland County road.

According to authorities, a 57-year-old man was crossing Milford Road in Highland Township just before 7 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford Thunderbird. Police said the driver stopped and attempted to give aid to the man.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver seemed to have a green light at the time the victim entered the crosswalk.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor on behalf of the driver, but could have been a contributing factor on behalf of the pedestrian.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: