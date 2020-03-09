Police: Man with knife threatens others over drunk man vomiting in Oakland County restaurant

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are investigating a violent confrontation that happened at a Rochester Hills restaurant Saturday morning at about 2:45 a.m.

According to authorities, an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy observed a potential disturbance inside the Ram’s Horn Restaurant on Rochester Road. Police said inside the restaurant was a physical fight and one of the men involved was armed with a knife. Authorities were able to break up the confrontation.

Police said the fight started when a drunk man vomited in a bucket at a table. A man from another table reportedly took out a large pocket-knife, approached the table and requested one of the men at the table do something about the vomiting man.

Police said the man was pointing the knife at the victim, keeping it only a few inches from him when he was telling the victim to do something about drunk man.

The man with a knife was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.