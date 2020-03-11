Man charged after woman carjacked, robbed, assaulted in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A woman stopped at an ATM on 12 Mile Road and Dequindre in Warren at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning when she was attacked.

Police said Justice Denham was there wearing a ski mask and had a gun. He got into her car, forced her to take $500 from the ATM and then made her drive him to Hazel Park, according to police.

Police said Denham sexually assaulted the victim and then drove to Dutch Girl Doughnuts in Detroit. After that, police said he drove her back to Warren, forced her out of the SUV and drove away.

Warren police said photos of the suspect in a gas station helped identify him.

In court on Wednesday people who had taken Denham in to help him were shocked that he’s accused of terrorizing a young woman.

Denham is being held on a $500,000 bond on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, a gun crime and criminal sexual conduct.