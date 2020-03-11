MHSAA: Winter postseason tournaments will have limited or no spectators due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that all remaining winter postseason tournaments will continue as scheduled but it is finalizing plans that would either prohibit or only allow limited spectators at events.

This decision was announced after Michigan officials confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus in the state. The two cases are in Oakland and Wayne counties.

On Wednesday, Whitmer urged “community mitigation strategies” in light of the confirmed cases, urging residents and businesses to avoid large gatherings. “This is to keep the most people we can, safe,” Whitmer said.

The MHSAA said that this weekend’s boy’s swimming and diving finals will be held as scheduled at Oakland University and the Holland Aquatic Center, but there will be no on-site spectators. The events will be streamed live online here.

Plans for spectators at this weekend’s ice hockey semifinals and finals, girls gymnastics finals, girls regional basketball and boys district basketball games will be provided by 10 a.m. Thursday.

Spectator plans for the final two weeks of the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments will be provided by Monday.

Read the full MHSAA statement below:

Executive Director Mark Uyl: "While this is unfortunate for many reasons, we intend to do everything possible to allow our students who have earned the opportunities to compete at these highest levels to do so. However, we also take seriously our responsibility to help slow the spread of this disease. We will continue to follow guidance from the Governor's office, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, county health departments and our member schools, maintaining the flexibility necessary to allow us to finish this winter season and provide opportunities for lifetime memories to be made while keeping all involved in our events as safe as possible."