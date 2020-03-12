50ºF

Local News

Some Metro Detroit schools close for training, cleaning: Check the list

School closures for Friday, March 13

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Metro Detroit School Closings
Metro Detroit School Closings (WDIV)

DETROIT – Coronavirus concerns have resulted in school closings for some Metro Detroit schools and districts.

Some schools are closing on Friday to train staff on potentially holding a virtual class, while some are closing for more intensive cleaning in classrooms.

The closings come after Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday. The state has not announced any sort of plan to close schools at this point.

An elementary school in Dearborn has been closed until further notice after a staff member reported contact with one of the patients.

Note: The school districts control the school closings list. We’ve received reports that schools who aren’t listed are closed -- so you may want to double-check with your district. The school closings system information is entered by districts and schools.

Check the School Closings list here -- it’ll be updated through the night and morning.

