Some Metro Detroit schools close for training, cleaning: Check the list
School closures for Friday, March 13
DETROIT – Coronavirus concerns have resulted in school closings for some Metro Detroit schools and districts.
Some schools are closing on Friday to train staff on potentially holding a virtual class, while some are closing for more intensive cleaning in classrooms.
The closings come after Michigan confirmed its first two coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday. The state has not announced any sort of plan to close schools at this point.
An elementary school in Dearborn has been closed until further notice after a staff member reported contact with one of the patients.
Note: The school districts control the school closings list. We’ve received reports that schools who aren’t listed are closed -- so you may want to double-check with your district. The school closings system information is entered by districts and schools.
Check the School Closings list here -- it’ll be updated through the night and morning.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.