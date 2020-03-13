WATCH LIVE: Oakland County provides update on coronavirus cases, exposure locations

Published: March 13, 2020, 10:26 am Updated: March 13, 2020, 11:34 am

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County is escalating its response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) after confirmed cases this week.

The Oakland County Health Division released dates and locations of possible exposure. As of Friday (March 13) morning, the county has three total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

UPDATE: Oakland County declares emergency after 3 confirmed coronavirus cases

Anyone who was present at the following locations should be alert for coronavirus symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If any symptoms develop, stay at home and call your healthcare provider.

Those dates and locations are:

March 1, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 4, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 5, 2020

Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.

March 6, 2020

Poole’s Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7:00 p.m.

March 7, 2020

Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.

USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

March 8, 2020

Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Burger King, 1515 E Grand River Ave, Portland, 3:45-4:00 p.m.

Here’s a map of those locations: