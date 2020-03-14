Dr. McGeorge explains coronavirus (COVID-19) testing criteria

DETROIT – Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge shared some insight on the current coronavirus testing criteria in the U.S.

In a Facebook Live on Saturday, Dr. McGeorge answered a wide range of questions on the testing for COVID-19. Essentially, the criteria released by the CDC says that anyone under the age of 65, who doesn’t have a major pre-existing condition, may not get tested for the virus. (He explains more in the video below)

In Michigan, 25 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, scattered around the state, with the majority in Metro Detroit.

Starting Monday schools statewide will be closed for about a month. Businesses across Michigan and the country are asking people to work from home.

Just Friday Whitmer put a temporary ban on large gatherings of over 250 people.

Watch the Facebook video below: