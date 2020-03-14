Michigan casinos and churches taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid growing concerns

DETROIT – Local businesses and institutions are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) following instructions from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Gov. Whitmer placed a ban on all events and gatherings of 250 people or more amid COVID-19 concerns in Michigan. A growing number of businesses and facilities have closed in response, participating in the process of social distancing.

Michigan casinos, however, are staying open despite the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in the state—but they are taking precautions to comply with the governor’s recommendations.

Greektown Casino has increased cleaning practices by frequently wiping down stations, washing gaming chips, adding more hand sanitizing stations and maximizing fresh air circulation. The casino has also reduced the number of chairs at game tables in half, from six to three, and has removed tables from restaurants to limit the number of diners at one time.

As public masses are suspended for the foreseeable future, however, weekend plans are sure to change for many.

Father Steve Pullis, Director Archbishop of Detroit, says the unprecedented measure to temporarily suspend mass was made at the strong recommendation of health care professionals amid COVID-19 concerns in Michigan.

Public masses will resume April 6, when K-12 schools are expected to resume. The timeline for the suspension could change depending on the severity of the outbreak.

Worshipers are encouraged to watch mass online or on TV in the meantime.