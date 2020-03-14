34ºF

Local News

Police incident closes westbound I-96 express lanes at Wyoming in Detroit

Unknown when lanes will reopen to traffic.

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Traffic alert (WDIV)
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A police incident has closed all lanes on westbound I-96 at Wyoming in Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The freeway will be closed while the incident is under investigation.

