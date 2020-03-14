Police incident closes westbound I-96 express lanes at Wyoming in Detroit
Unknown when lanes will reopen to traffic.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A police incident has closed all lanes on westbound I-96 at Wyoming in Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The freeway will be closed while the incident is under investigation.
UPDATE:— MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 14, 2020
