Police incident closes westbound I-96 express lanes at Wyoming in Detroit

Published: March 14, 2020, 11:25 am Updated: March 14, 2020, 11:38 am

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A police incident has closed all lanes on westbound I-96 at Wyoming in Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The freeway will be closed while the incident is under investigation.

