2 men injured in shooting outside Detroit night club, police say

DETROIT – Police are investigating after two men were shot this weekend outside a night club in Southwest Detroit.

Officials said there was an altercation outside a night club in the 400 block of South Dix Street around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

Shots were fired during the argument, police said. A 27-year-old man was grazed in the body and a 33-year-old man was also struck, according to authorities.

Police said it’s unclear who fired the shots.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital by medical officials. The 27-year-old man is expected to be OK. The 33-year-old man is in critical condition, medical officials said.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.