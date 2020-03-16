SMART to begin offering free services as part of coronavirus safety precaution

Effective Tuesday, March 17, all SMART services will be free

All current service levels will be maintained until further notice

SMART administrative staff begins working remotely

Updates on SMART service can be found at www.smartbus.org

DETROIT – SMART plays an important role in protecting the health of the riding public and is taking a number of steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

The goal at SMART during these challenging times is to maintain current service levels and keep the Authority operating at full capacity.

Free Fares

Effective Tuesday, March 17, SMART will offer free fares on all SMART services, to eliminate the need for passengers to interact with its fareboxes and maintain greater distance from its drivers. Free services include Fixed Route, FAST, Connector, Shuttles, Dial-A-Ride and ADA until further notice.

Furthermore, passengers boarding and deboarding Fixed Route and FAST service will only be allowed through the rear door with the exception of wheelchair passengers and others who require the bus to kneel. These individuals can board and deboard through the front door. All ADA rules and guidelines will still apply during this time.

Telecommuting

SMART’s top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers, contractors, and vendors. Starting Tuesday, March 17, SMART staff will begin working remotely and not report to Authority offices. Employees responsible for critical functions, will report to work as required. In addition, all in-person meetings are eliminated and replaced utilizing various technology options to communicate.

Customer Service is Open

All SMART Customer Service representatives will have remote access in order to address any questions and schedule rides for Connector and ADA.

For questions call 866-962-5515 Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.