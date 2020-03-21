Eastern Market to host drive-thru bulk market amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – Eastern Market Corporation in Detroit is hosting a drive-thru bulk market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 24 amid school and restaurant closures due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Customers can pull up to Shed 6 on Riopelle Street of the Eastern Market (2934 Russell Street), complete their order and have it loaded into their car without any physical contact.

The drive-thru market will feature bulk produce items for sale from LaGrasso Bros. Produce. Click here for a list of this week’s available produce and their prices.

