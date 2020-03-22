Cars collide and hit SMART bus in critical Detroit crash

DETROIT – Two cars collided and sent one vehicle into a moving SMART bus in a multiple car crash around 11 p.m. Saturday in Detroit.

According to officials, a 22-year-old man driving a black Chrysler 300 was traveling east on 7 Mile Road when he collided with a 36-year-old man driving a gold Chevrolet Malibu moving south on Gratiot Avenue.

The collision caused the driver of the Chrysler to strike a SMART bus traveling north on Gratiot Avenue, police said.

The driver of the cars were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition, officials said. The bus driver was also hospitalized and listed in stable condition. All bus passengers declined medical treatment at the scene of the incident, police said.

Police are currently investigating the case. Anything with information can call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.