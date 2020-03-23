36ºF

Man steals $300 in change from Waterford Township gas station, officials say

Police say man unlocked front door to get inside

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A man suspected of stealing from a BP gas station in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Waterford Township police are searching for a man who stole $300 worth of change from a gas station, officials said.

Police said the incident happened at the BP gas station at 4663 Walton Boulevard. They did not disclosed the date of the theft.

The man pulled up, unlocked the front door, walked into the store and removed the change box from the employee’s side of the counter, according to authorities.

Officials describe the man as heavy-set. He was wearing a blue jacket, light-colored pants, light-colored shoes and a multicolored winter hat, police said.

He was driving a white Chevrolet Suburban with a black top, investigators said.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the incident is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

The vehicle used by a man suspected of stealing from a BP gas station in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

