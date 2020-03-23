39ºF

Man with black bicycle accused of robbing Adrian gas station

Police search for suspected robber

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A man suspected of robbing a gas station on March 21, 2020, in Adrian.
ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are searching for a man with a black bicycle who robbed a gas station in Adrian, officials said.

The strong-arm robbery happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the Shell Spee-D-Mart at 507 West Beecher Street, according to authorities.

Police said the man was last seen riding a black bicycle north on North Main Street.

He is in his 20s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has a thin build, witnesses said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Adrian police at 517-264-4853 or 517-264-4834.

