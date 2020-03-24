Police: Teens face 22 total charges for shooting outside Waterford Township home

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two teenagers are facing nearly two dozen charges in connection with a shooting outside a home in Waterford Township, police said.

Raul Contreras, 18, and Jeremiah Martin, 17, are facing a combined 22 charges for a shooting that happened at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Woodingham Street, officials said.

Witnesses told police that someone was outside the front door of the home when shots were fired from a dark-colored vehicle parked in the roadway in front of the house.

There were multiple people inside the car, and several shots were fired, witnesses said. The vicim, the home and a dog inside the house were struck by gunfire, according to authorities. The dog was killed, police said.

Officers learned the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds by the time they arrived at the scene, authorities said. The victim was driven there by friends and is currently stable, officials said.

Police said the dark-colored vehicle fled the scene, but investigators identified Contreras and Martin as suspects.

They were both taken into custody within 48 hours of the shooting, according to authorities. Members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested them in Pontiac, police said. Officers also found the dark-colored vehicle, a long gun and a handgun, they said.

Contreras is charged with discharging firearms in or at a building, two counts of assault with intent to Murder, three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 but less than $20,000.00 and six counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Martin is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 but less than $20,000.00 and five counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Contreras and Martin were arraigned on the charges and are being held in lieu of $1 million bail.