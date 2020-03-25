Freep Film Festival postponed until December amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The 7th annual Freep Film Festival in Detroit has been postponed until early December due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Michigan.

The documentary-focused film festival was scheduled to take place from April 22-26 with approximately 80 events in Detroit and surrounding suburbs, officials said.

“We need to keep the safety of our attendees, filmmakers, partners and staff as our number one concern," said executive director of the festival Steve Byrne. "Hosting a festival just isn’t feasible in these circumstances. Of course, we’re disappointed. But we are determined to move forward by producing a great event at the end of 2020.”

Though many of the events for the April festival were not announced yet, two events that were publicly announced have been cancelled:

The world premiere screening of “America You Kill Me” on April 22 at the Fillmore Detroit is cancelled and refunds can be received at point of purchase. The festival plans to reschedule the screening, officials said.

The April 24 screening of “Grosse Pointe Blank” featuring John Cusack will be rescheduled to Dec. 5 at its original venue, the Masonic Cathedral Theatre. Tickets will be honored at the new date.

Dates and details are still being finalized for the postponed event, officials said. Tickets purchased for the April festival will be honored in December, according to officials.

Officials say the festival is exploring options for virtual screenings and conversations aligned with its April 22-26 dates and will announce details in the near future.

