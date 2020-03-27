Wayne County orders COVID-19 screenings for essential business employees, childcare workers

DETROIT – The Wayne County Health Department is issuing emergency orders mandating essential businesses designated by Michigan’s "stay home” order to screen all employees for illnesses, exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and establish protocols for social distancing within the workplace.

These businesses in Wayne County are now ordered to ask employees of their current symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or diarrhea), travel history and their contact with individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 within 14-days and take temperature checks with a contactless thermometer.

If the answer is “yes” to any of these screening questions, the employee is not permitted to work onsite. Instead the employee should self-isolate or quarantine at home for:

A minimum of 7 days since symptoms first appeared and 3 days after symptoms ceased;

14 days following close contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19;

14 days following domestic or international travel;

For essential businesses, the order requires management to develop and implement a social distancing plan for employees, customers and essential visitors such as service personnel. This distancing plan includes shared workspaces and business waiting areas, inside or outside the facility.

Screening for chilcare workers

An additional order requires screening protocols for childcare workers who provide care for children or dependents of critical infrastructure workers. The protocols include daily screening for staff and customers, parents and guardians of children begin cared for, and essential visitors of these establishments.

No social distancing is required for these businesses due to the nature of work. Non-essential visitors are prohibited from entering childcare facilities.

Violations subject to citation

All businesses that are essential and are currently operating must adhere to these orders and post a copy of each at all entrances of their facilities to serve as visible public notice to all who enter. The measures will be enforced and violations are subject to citation and penalty as outlined by the Public Health Code.

