Wayne State reveals timeline, locations of 19 people linked to coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Wayne State University has released details about nearly 20 students and employees who have tested positive for or have been linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a timeline of cases and where the affected people lived and worked at the time.

Among the 19 people included are 12 students, six school employee and one off-campus community member.

According to Wayne State, 10 of the 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including one student who self-reported a positive test.

Click here to visit Wayne State’s coronavirus resource page.

Five others are considered clinically positive, while four cases -- all three from March 18 to March 20 as well as the case involving an employee who works in Manoogian Hall and the Physics Building --were left unspecified in terms of whether or not they have tested positive or are considered clinically positive.

Here are the details provided by the university:

March 18: A Wayne State employee based out of the David Adamany Undergraduate Library.

March 18: An off-campus community member who was determined, after further investigation, to have no formal affiliation with Wayne State University.

March 20: A Wayne State employee who worked in the Academic/Administrative Building (A/AB), but has not been on campus or in contact with any other Wayne State employees in a month. After thorough review, the Campus Health Center does not believe there has been any exposure at Wayne State related to this case.

March 21 : A : A Wayne State student in the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments has tested positive for COVID-19. The student will be moved to Atchison Hall, where a floor has been reserved to quarantine students.

March 24: Campus Health Center has been informed that an employee who works in the Mazurek Medical Education Commons has tested positive for the coronavirus. The employee has not been on campus in nearly two weeks.

March 24: An employee of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts has tested positive for the coronavirus; the individual self-notified all recent contacts.

March 24: An employee who works in Manoogian Hall and the Physics Building, who was last on campus on March 13.

March 24: A student who lives in Ghafari Hall is considered clinically positive because they have symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 diagnosis. The student is self-quarantining.

March 24: A student who lives in University Towers is considered clinically positive because they have symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 diagnosis. The student is self-quarantining.

March 24: A student who lives in an off-campus apartment is considered clinically positive because they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive and because they have symptoms consistent with a diagnosis. The student is self-quarantining.

March 24: A student who lives in an off-campus apartment has tested positive for COVID-19. The student is self-quarantining.

March 25: Two students who live together in an off-campus apartment. One has tested positive for COVID-19 and the other is considered clinically positive because they have symptoms consistent with a diagnosis. The students are self-quarantining.

March 26: An employee in Computing and Information Technology has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has not been on campus in a week.

March 26: A student self-reported a positive test. The student had not attended classes on campus since late February. No other information is currently available.

March 26: A student who lives off campus is considered clinically positive based on symptoms and contact with multiple positive COVID-19 cases. The student is self-quarantining.

March 26: A student living off campus tested positive for COVID-19. The student has not been on campus since March 5.

March 26: A student who had been living in the Thompson House tested positive for COVID-19. The student is now living off campus and has not been to the Thompson House since March 17. No other information is available.

March 26: A student living off campus tested positive for COVID-19. No other information is currently available.

