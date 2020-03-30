Whitmer to hold press conference Monday with Mayor Duggan at testing site

DETROIT – A new study finds our peak here in Michigan could come in a week-and-a-half.

The U.S. Surgeon General warns the next week could be tough for Wayne County, labeling it a hotspot.

As Michigan prepares for another increase in COVID-19 cases this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says there’s been progress at the federal level.

UPDATE March 29, 2020, 6 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 5,524; Death toll rises to 132

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will join Whitmer Monday morning at the new COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Detroit capable of testing at least 400 people a day. During the press conference, Whitmer is expected to talk about the availability of testing and the future of the school year.

A study at the University of Washington predicts Michigan hospitals will hit their peak around April 8. The same study predicts more than 4,000 people could die from coronavirus by August.

While the federal government is sending another 8,000 N95 masks to Michigan, Whitmer is concerned it might not be enough to keep healthcare workers safe.

“We see this astronomical rise, we’ve got hospitals at capacity, running out of PPE’s as well,” Whitmer said. “We’ve got nurses who are wearing the same mask to the end of their shift.”

Monday’s press conference will be streamed live on ClickOnDetroit.com.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.