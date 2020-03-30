Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what happened this weekend

DETROIT – This weekend President Donald Trump granted Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s major disaster declaration request and extended federal social distancing measures for another month.

Read a Saturday recap here and a Sunday recap here.

Here’s what happened this weekend:

President Donald Trump announced that federal coronavirus mitigation guidelines are extended until April 30.

Practices for social distancing are included in the federal government’s guidelines -- meaning Americans are expected to isolate at home for another month.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 5,524 as of Saturday, including 132 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 4,650 confirmed cases and 111 deaths Saturday.

President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in Michigan and ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by COVID-19.

The president’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas of Michigan.

Detroit’s 2020 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) has been canceled as FEMA will convert the TCF Center into a temporary hospital.

As the COVID-19 pandemic escalates in Michigan, the TCF Center was chosen by FEMA for a temporary hospital to assist the state’s response to the outbreak for at least the next six months.

This comes shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state was working with the Army Corps of Engineers to get more hospital beds to Detroit.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.