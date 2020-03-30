Warren police hunt for killer amid coronavirus pandemic

WARREN, Mich. – Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed a mother who was waiting in the parking lot of a Warren store to pick her daughter up from work.

In the middle of a pandemic, the job of a police officer cannot be put on hold. Detectives still have to solve murders -- including one that took place the day before the first case of coronavirus was announced in Michigan.

Jennifer Wentz was shot in the back of the head as she waited for her daughter outside of the rue21 store.

Trying to track down a killer during a pandemic is something Warren police never had to do before. They’re hoping with so many people at home -- due to the state’s stay-at-home order - more people will see video of the killer and the chances are higher someone recognizes him.

Michelle and Joe Wentz said no one was closer to their sister than her daughter.

“She did everything with her mom," name said. "Her mom was more or less her best friend.”

Brianna Wentz found her mom’s body in her car that night.

She was working late inside the store and Jennifer Wentz was there to pick her up. She said she saw what looked like her mom trying to drive away.

The family thinks Jennifer was killed in an attempted carjacking.

Warren police said they started right away to find her killer. The very next day -- Michigan confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

They’re hoping someone will provide information since more people are at home and will see photos of the suspected killer on TV.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. You can submit a tip anonymously through 1-800-Speak-Up.

You can watch surveillance video of the suspected killer below.

