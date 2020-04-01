Driver killed in head-on crash after crossing center line in Bedford Township, police say

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A driver was killed Tuesday in a head-on crash after he crossed the center line in Bedford Township, police said.

The crash happened at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday on Sterns Road, west of Secor Road, according to Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone.

Officials said James L. McGee, 77, of Toledo, Ohio, was driving a 2004 Buick Century east on Sterns Road. He turned left into a private driveway and got back onto Sterns Road, heading east, according to authorities.

The Century crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a black 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that was heading west, police said.

Authorities treated McGee for his injuries, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 38-year-old Toledo man driving the pickup truck was taken to Promedica Toledo Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7756.