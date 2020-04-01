Man shot after gunman, police impersonator kick in door of home on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A man was shot Wednesday after a gunman and a police impersonator kicked in the door of a home on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 15400 block of Stout Street, according to authorities.

Police said two men forced their way into the home by kicking in the front door.

One of the intruders confronted a 29-year-old man inside the home and demanded money, officials said. The man told the intruder he didn’t have any money, according to police.

Another person inside the home confronted the second intruder, who claimed to be with the Detroit Police Department, officials said.

At some point during the incident, the first intruder shot the 29-year-old man, police said.

The intruders fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

Police said the first intruder was a black man wearing a white or light-colored face mask. The second intruder was a black man who stood about 6 feet tall and weighed 200 pounds, officials said. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a black skull cap and a white or light-colored face mask.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.