Canton man accused of assaulting wife with saw, slamming 8-year-old on ground

CANTON, Mich. – A Canton man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his wife with a saw and slammed an 8-year-old girl on the ground, police said.

Oswald John Tallent, 46, is charged with assault with intent to murder, torture, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and 3rd-degree child abuse in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive at about 1:15 p.m. Monday for a domestic assault report.

Police said they found a woman in the driveway with lacerations on her face and body. The child at the home had a bump on her head and scrapes on her body.

Tallent is accused of using a saw to harm his wife before slamming the 8-year-old girl on the ground and dragging her up the driveway by her hair, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Tallent fled on foot, but was caught nearby.

Tallent was issued a $500,000 cash bond. He would need to wear a tether if he posted bond.

He is due back in court April 13 for a probably cause conference.