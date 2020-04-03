Michigan taking unemployment site offline for upgrades to handle greater capacity

DETROT – Michigan is taking its benefit application system down on Friday night to make upgrades to the system, which has been overwhelmed by demand in the last two weeks.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget will temporarily take the MILogin application offline overnight tonight in order to make upgrades to the system to allow for greater capacity to handle the unprecedented volume required during the COVID-19 emergency.

The system will be unavailable beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, April 3, until 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

MILogin is the single-sign-on portal to access critical state services that have seen a sharp increase in transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many state applications such as Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) for unemployment benefits and MI Bridges to apply for food assistance utilize MILogin.

Before March, the average number of hourly transactions maintained around 5,000. Last week, MILogin processed approximately 38,000 transactions per hour, but a critical upgrade is needed in order to meet current and future expected demand.

More than 300,000 Michiganders have filed for unemployment in the last three weeks.

MILogin is the state of Michigan Identity Management solution that allows users the ability to access many state services and systems online, across multiple departments, using a single user ID and password. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MILogin.

