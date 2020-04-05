Detroit mail handler dies from COVID-19

DETROIT – The National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU) announced Wednesday the death of a member due to COVID-19.

Anthony Smith worked at the Detroit network distribution center for the United States Postal Service for thirty years, officials said. Smith was also an Army veteran who served 12 years in the military.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

Smith’s death is the first known mail handler death related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the NPMHU said.

Smith is survived by friends, family, his wife and fifteen children.

The NPMHU describe Smith as a proud mail handler who loved family and music.

The announcement shared the following details for Smith’s funeral services:

Monday, April 6

Cantrell Funeral Home ( 22121 Kelly Road, Eastpointe

Viewing at 11 a.m. with funeral to follow at noon

The funeral home is limiting attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to read the full announcement from NPMHU.

Read More: