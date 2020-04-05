Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Saturday night

DETROIT – The death toll related to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan surpassed 500 on Saturday.

Here’s what happened Saturday:

Since large gatherings are still a problem, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is taking measures to stop the spread of coronavirus that include taking basketball nets down at parks.

Unless residents have to do things that are deemed essential under the stay-at-home executive order including going to the grocery store or addressing a medical situation, they are encouraged to stay home.

Lisa Ewald, a woman who spent two decades as a nurse, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Dearborn woman was supposed to turn 54-years-old Saturday.

Dean Savard, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy who worked at the county jail, died Friday from coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said.

Savard, 51, worked at the Wayne County Jail, Division 1. He was with the force for 16 years.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 14,225 as of Friday, including 540 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 12,744 confirmed cases and 479 deaths Thursday.

Wayne State University Physician Group purchased four new devices that quickly deliver COVID-19 test results.

The devices can process a total of 500 tests each day and provide results within an hour. They will be placed in Detroit hospitals so patients who test positive can be isolated immediately.

Meijer is implementing additional measures to protect the health and safety of customers and employees.

All stores will more actively communicate appropriate social distancing protocols to customers through signage and broadcast announcements inside the store.

Stores have already placed decals six feet apart at check lanes, pharmacy desks and service counters, officials said.

A Wayne State University employee who was also studying for a degree in sociology at the college died from complications related to the coronavirus, WSU president Roy Wilson announced Saturday.

Darrin Adams worked at WSU for almost six years as a custodian, primarily in the Manoogian Hall.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.