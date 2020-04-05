Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Detroit nearing 4,000, with 129 deaths

DETROIT – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Detroit is nearing 4,000, with 129 deaths.

Figures released Saturday by the city’s health department show positive cases rose by nearly 400 from Friday.

State health officials reported Saturday that 14,225 cases have been confirmed, with 540 people dead.

Most of the confirmed cases continue to be in the Detroit area, with about 80% in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

State Corrections officials also say a 55-year-old man is the first prisoner to die from complications due to the virus. Joe Kearney was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday. He later died at a hospital.