Father accused of kidnapping 3-month-old, fleeing Detroit police

DETROIT – Several Detroit police vehicles were involved in the pursuit of a red car that fled on highways, main roads and neighborhoods on Monday.

ORIGINAL: Driver drops off baby, stops for gas during long Detroit police chase

Police said it started at 11:40 a.m. in the 20500 block of James Couzens. Police were advised by a 23-year-old woman that her child’s father, a 26-year-old man, had driven off with their 3-month-old baby after an argument.

She also told officers that the father had demanded money in return for the baby, according to police. While officers were speaking with the woman, the suspect returned and when he saw officers he fled. This resulted in a pursuit.

Police said the suspect disregarded stop signs and traffic control devices so the pursuit was called off to protect the child.

Not long after the pursuit was called off the mother was able to get the child from the vehicle in the area of 7 Mile Road and Oakfield. The child was not harmed. The father fled eastbound on West 7 Mile Road.

The incident is under investigation.