Man faces kidnapping, child abuse charges after leading Detroit police on chase with 3-month-old in car

DETROIT – A man is facing kidnapping and child abuse charges in connection with a police chase April 6 in Detroit.

In addition to a kidnapping and second-degree child abuse charge, Brandon Walker, 26, is charged with third-degree fleeing officers.

Police said Walker led officers on a chase after allegedly driving away with his 3-month-old baby after an argument with the child’s mother.

The mother told officers that Walker had demanded money in return for the baby, according to police. While officers were speaking with the woman, Walker returned and when he saw officers he fled. This resulted in a pursuit.

Shortly after the chase was called off, the mother was able to get the baby from the vehicle in the area of 7 Mile Road and Oakfield. The child was not harmed.

Walker fled the scene. Police said he was taken into custody Monday in the 20000 block of Harper Avenue.